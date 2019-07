FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he will present a proposal to Congress to change the constitution to eliminate tax write-offs.

Lopez Obrador’s government is trying to improve Mexico’s tax take while honoring his campaign promise to not raise taxes.