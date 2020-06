FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 29, 2020. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that Congress should reduce political party funding by at least half ahead of legislative elections next year as part of needed austerity measures.

In Mexico, political parties receive nearly all of their funding for their budgets from the public treasury.