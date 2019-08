FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that he would be respectful of the central bank’s decisions on monetary policy.

The central bank, which has not cut interest rates since 2014, is due to meet Aug. 15.