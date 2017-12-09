FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico right-left coalition presents bid to run in 2018 election
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Saudis support U.S. peace plan despite rage at Jerusalem move
World
Saudis support U.S. peace plan despite rage at Jerusalem move
No respite in sight from fast-moving California wildfires
U.S.
No respite in sight from fast-moving California wildfires
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 9, 2017 / 5:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico right-left coalition presents bid to run in 2018 election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s newest political force formally emerged on Friday when a right-left coalition presented its official request with the electoral institute to compete in next year’s presidential election.

The coalition, known as “For Mexico in Front,” brings together the conservative National Action Party (PAN), the center-left Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and the Citizens Movement party.

The coalition will compete against the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), and leftist frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), in next July’s vote. President Enrique Pena Nieto is constitutionally barred from running again.

With the formalizing of the coalition, the contours of the election are beginning to take shape. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen who “For Mexico in Front” will pick as its candidate.

PAN president Ricardo Anaya is seen as the most likely figure, although Mexico City’s PRD Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera is also seen as a contender. Former Mexican first lady Margarita Zavala broke with the PAN in October in order to run as an independent.

Last week, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade resigned to seek the presidential nomination of the PRI, which has broken with tradition by seeking outside help to clean up its tarnished image and stay in office for another six years.

The PRI faces an uphill battle to reclaim the presidency, and is banking on Meade, who is not a PRI member and has a reputation for honesty, to win over voters tired by years of graft, violence and lackluster growth.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.