Mexico's Lopez Obrador ratings slip: to 70% approval

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a meeting with the Mexican delegation competing at the Pan American Games Lima 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s approval rating has slipped since March with a majority critical of his efforts to fight crime, but 70% believe he is doing a good job overall, a poll showed on Wednesday.

The poll conducted by Mexico’s Reforma newspaper with support from the Washington Post, showed strong support for Lopez Obrador’s approach to tackling corruption and poverty.

However, 52% of people surveyed said his efforts to tackle crime were lacking, and 55% said he was failing to bring down violence. His overall rating was down from March, when 78% responded that they approved of the way Lopez Obrador was working as president.

The poll of 1,200 adults was conducted nationally with in-person interviews between July 9 and July 14. More than a third of people approached declined to participate. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percent.