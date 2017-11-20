Mexico's Lopez Obrador to propose more infrastructure, social spending

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the current front-runner ahead of next year’s vote, wants a significant boost in infrastructure and social spending but without raising taxes, according to a draft of his proposals for a six-year term seen on Monday.

Mexico's presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the Movement for National Renewal (MORENA) party takes part in an event at the Wilson Center in Washington, U.S. September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Lopez Obrador would redirect federal government spending equivalent to 4.1 percent of gross domestic product to infrastructure and priority social programs, according to the document.

The candidate is expected to outline the goals of his presidency, should he win July 2018’s election, in a midday speech on Monday.