Mexico's president says foreign firms optimistic on investing

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he met with a group of executives from foreign companies and discussed plans to maintain and increase investment in Mexico under a new North American free trade deal.

“In general, they were very optimistic about the economic future of the country,” Lopez Obrador told his regular daily news conference. He named Chevron, Amazon and Sempra as among several companies represented at the meeting, which he said was organized through the Americas Society/Council of the Americas.