FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives to delivers his second state of the union address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he was ready to request a referendum on charging former presidents with corruption if activists fail to collect enough signatures calling for such a vote.

Activists have until this week to gather 1.8 million signatures and are widely expected to fall short.