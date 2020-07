Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R) poses for a photo with outgoing Mexican Minister of Communications and Transportation Javier Jimenez Espriu (C) and new Minister of Communications and Transportation Jorge Arganis Diaz Leal, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 23, 2020. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Minister of Communications and Transportation Javier Jimenez Espriu will be replaced, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday, ending days of speculation about the official’s departure.

Jorge Arganis Diaz Leal will be the new minister, Lopez Obrador said in a video distributed on social media.