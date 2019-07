FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that next year’s budget, which is scheduled to be presented by Sept. 8, will not include new taxes or fuel price increases.

“No new taxes will be created ... There won’t be increases in prices in real terms for gasoline, diesel, gas, electricity,” Lopez Obrador said in his daily news conference.