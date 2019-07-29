Mexican president says country is not in recession

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the country was not in recession and that the economy was performing increasingly well, rejecting concerns that it may have contracted for two consecutive quarters.

Mexico’s national statistics agency is on Wednesday due to publish a preliminary estimate for the economy’s performance during the second quarter. The economy contracted by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period.