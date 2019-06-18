Mexico president floats idea of recall referendum in March 2021

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday proposed holding a recall referendum on his presidency on March 21, 2021, if Congress cannot agree to a constitutional change permitting the vote during mid-term legislative elections.

Lopez Obrador took office in December vowing to give the public a chance to vote him out of office halfway through his six year term, but that plan has met resistance in the Senate from opposition lawmakers concerned about its implications.