Mexican president offers to bring forward recall referendum

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he was offering adversaries the chance to bring forward a recall referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from its proposed date in the spring of 2022.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador noted that the opposition had initially rejected his plan to hold the recall vote on the same day as mid-term legislative elections due in June 2021, pushing it into 2022.

In recent days some business leaders and opposition politicians upset with Lopez Obrador’s administration have urged voters to organize to ensure he loses the recall referendum.