Mexican president says 'we don't want to fight' after Trump repeats border wall claim

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday “we don’t want to fight”, responding to reports that U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that Mexico is paying for a border wall, adding that elections are approaching in the United States.

“Our relationship with the government of the United States is good,” said Lopez Obrador, speaking during his regular morning news conference. “We don’t want to fight.”

(This story has been refiled to correct quote from Lopez Obrador)