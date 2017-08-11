Prison fight leaves nine dead in Mexico's border city

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A fight in the Mexican prison of Reynosa has left at least nine inmates dead and 11 injured in the country's latest outbreak of violence, the government of Tamaulipas border state said in a statement on Thursday.

Regional police officers took control of the facility and injured inmates were taken to hospital, according to the statement.

An increase in violent crime has turned 2017 into one of the bloodiest years in Mexico's modern history. At least four inmates died in July after their throats were cut in a riot at a jail in the southwestern city of Acapulco.