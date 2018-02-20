FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 12:13 AM / in 18 hours

Nexxus Capital fund to invest $350 million in Mexico, Spain, Portugal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Private equity fund Nexxus Capital said on Monday it plans to invest $350 million over 12 to 18 months in small- and medium-sized firms with high exposure to middle-class consumers in Mexico, Spain and Portugal.

Nexxus, a Mexico City-based fund that has taken several firms public in recent years, said it will target Mexico for the country’s young population coveted by consumer firms, senior managing partner Arturo Saval said.

The fund also sees opportunity in Spain and Portugal due to a dearth of private equity in those countries, he added.

Saval said a couple of Nexxus companies may seek an initial public offering on the Mexico stock exchange within 18 months.

“Taco Holdings is probably the best candidate to list on the stock exchange first,” he said.

    The company operates fast food restaurant franchises in Mexico, including Carl’s Junior, Taco Inn, Sixties Burger, Sbarro and Krispy Kreme.

    Nexxus has in recent years taken public construction firm Desarrolladora Homex (HOMEX.MX), pharmaceutical company Genomma Lab (LABB.MX), fitness club Sports World (SPORTS.MX), financial group Credito Real (CREAL.MX), hotel Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe (HOTEL.MX) and logistics firm Traxion (TRXIONA.MX).

    Reporting by Sheky Espejo; writing by Anthony Esposito, editing by G Crosse

    Reporting by Sheky Espejo; writing by Anthony Esposito, editing by G Crosse
