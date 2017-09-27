Mexico's Pena Nieto says disaster funds limited, need to rework budget

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President on Wednesday said that funds would need to be reassigned from other areas of the government towards reconstruction efforts next year after a series of earthquakes that damaged at least 150,000 homes.

“Today, the reconstruction needs more resources, and this should be reflected in the presidential budget debate next year,” President Enrique Pena Nieto said in a news conference with ministers who gave a preliminary damage estimate of $2 billion.

The government presented its draft 2018 budget earlier this month, but that proposal will now probably have to be modified, he added.