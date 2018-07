MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Mexico City on Thursday morning as buildings shook mildly and some residents evacuated homes and office buildings.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The epicenter of the quake was near the town of Huajuapan de Leon in southern Oaxaca state at a depth of 34 miles (55 km), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.