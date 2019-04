People stand outside a building after an earth quake in Mexico City, Mexico April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Some buildings in Mexico City shook on Monday, sending people out onto the street after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered by the national seismological service.

A Reuters witness felt a building moving slightly in Mexico City. The seismological service said on Twitter the quake magnitude given was a preliminary reading.