May 16, 2018 / 2:36 PM / in an hour

Moderate earthquake triggers alarm in Mexico City, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A moderate magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck southern Mexico on Wednesday morning, the country’s seismology service said, triggering alarms and evacuation procedures in the capital although there were no immediate reports of casualties.

A police helicopter flies over downtown as a woman waits outside a building after a tremor was felt in Mexico City, Mexico May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The tremor, which was centered in the southwestern state of Guerrero, was felt lightly in Mexico City shortly after 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) and hundreds of people left office blocks and gathered in the streets. No damage was reported.

The country is still recovering from a pair of large earthquakes that caused widespread damage in September.

Wednesday’s quake was originally measured as a 5.3 magnitude.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Alistair Bell

