FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
June 30, 2018 / 4:31 AM / in 44 minutes

Moderate quake strikes western Mexico, no reports of damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck the Pacific coast of Mexico on Friday, 88 kilometres (55 miles) west-southwest offshore from Cihuatlan, in Jalisco state, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The USGS estimated the depth of the tremor at 10 km.

Luis Felipe Puente, head of the country’s Civil Protection agency, said on Twitter that the quake had been felt only lightly and that there were no reports of damage so far. Monitoring would continue, he said.

Mexico has suffered a series of more powerful earthquakes in recent months, including two in September that together killed hundreds of people and brought buildings crashing down.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.