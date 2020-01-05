Quake rattles southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, no damages

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A strong earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca late on Saturday, near to the Pacific coastline and the neighboring state of Chiapas, prompting security protocols to be activated.

Oaxaca’s civil protection agency said there have been no reports of damages.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8 and its epicenter was located 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) south of the town of Santo Domingo Zanatepec in Oaxaca at a relatively deep 97.2 kilometers.

The Mexican seismological service had initially said the quake measured 6.5, but then revised that figure down to 6.0.

The governor of Oaxaca Alejandro Murat said on Twitter that security protocols have been activated following the quake.