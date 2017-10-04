FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Search ends for bodies in Mexico City after earthquake
October 4, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 16 days ago

Search ends for bodies in Mexico City after earthquake

Reuters Staff

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The search for victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds in Mexico City ended on Wednesday as rescue workers recovered the body of the last person known to be missing beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Wreaths hang on a building that collapsed in an earthquake, after rescue teams retrieved the last body trapped in the rubble on Wednesday, in Mexico City, Mexico October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Deputy Interior Minister Roberto Campa said all the bodies had been recovered from the ruins of an office building in the upscale Roma district of the capital. The search at other buildings that collapsed ended several days ago.

In total 369 people died in the Sept. 19 earthquake, the most deadly in a generation, with almost two-thirds of the fatalities in the capital. Earlier that month, 98 people died when an even more powerful tremor hit the south of the country.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

