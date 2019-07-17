Small quake hits Mexico City, no damage reported

People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Mexico July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A small earthquake struck central Mexico City on Tuesday night, jolting office towers and apartment buildings in the sprawling metropolis, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

A quake of magnitude 2.9 was registered in the central Mexico City neighborhood of Alvaro Obregon at 10:59 p.m., the National Seismological Service said on social network Twitter.

David Leon, Mexico’s head of emergency services, said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Sitting at the intersection of three tectonic plates, Mexico is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, with the capital particularly vulnerable, as it is located on top of an ancient lake bed.