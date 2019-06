FILE PHOTO: Bundles of Mexican Peso banknotes are pictured at a currency exchange shop in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded Mexico’s sovereign debt rating on Wednesday while peer Moody’s changed the country’s outlook to negative from stable, hammering the Mexican peso.

Lowering Mexico’s credit rating to BBB, nearing junk status, Fitch said the financial woes of state oil firm Pemex were taking a toll on the nation’s prospects.

The Mexican peso weakened as much as 1.3% on the news.