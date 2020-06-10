Mexican same-store retail sales fall 19% in May: ANTAD

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The members of Mexican retailers’ association ANTAD said on Wednesday that same-store sales tumbled by 19.0% in May compared with the same month a year earlier, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic battered demand.

The data reflects sales at over 62,000 stores across Mexico, including at chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least a year.

In April, same-store sales fell by 22.9%.