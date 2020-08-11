Mexican same-store retail sales fall 9.1% year-over-year in July

FILE PHOTO: People walk by a shop window at a deparment store in Mexico City, Mexico February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The members of Mexican retailers’ association ANTAD said on Tuesday that same-store sales fell by 9.1% in July compared with the same month a year earlier, as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic battered demand.

The figures reflect sales at over 62,000 stores across Mexico, including at chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least a year. In June, same store sales fell by 17.9% from the same month a year earlier.