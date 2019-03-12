Mexican same-store retail sales rise 3.3 percent in February

People walk past clothing stores in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican retailers’ association ANTAD said on Tuesday that same-store sales climbed 3.3 percent in February from the same month last year, reflecting sales at stores open for at least a year.

Total sales, including newly opened stores, rose 7.8 percent from February last year, said ANTAD, whose members include chains Soriana and Chedraui.

The country’s biggest retailer, Wal Mart de Mexico, left the association in January, saying it had withdrawn from various industry groups as part of a change in its business strategy.

ANTAD said the February 2018 figures were adjusted to reflect the company’s exit from the group.