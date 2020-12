FILE PHOTO: People walk on the street as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The members of Mexican retailers’ association ANTAD said on Thursday that same-store sales rose by 2.6% in November versus the same month a year earlier.

The figures reflect sales at over 62,000 stores across Mexico, including at chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least a year.