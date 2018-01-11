FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 11, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Kremlin rejects U.S. charge of meddling in Mexican presidential poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin dismissed a U.S. allegation it was meddling in Mexican politics ahead of a presidential election there as unfounded.

Moscow was responding to comments made by U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster in a Dec. 15 video clip in which he said there were “initial signs” that Russia was interfering in the Mexican poll.

McMaster did not elaborate on how Russia was seeking to influence the July ballot when Mexico is due to elect a new president to succeed Enrique Pena Nieto.

Some analysts see frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the leftist former mayor of Mexico City, as the Kremlin’s favorite given positive coverage he has received from Kremlin-backed media outlets like Sputnik and RT.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who has repeatedly denied accusations by U.S. intelligence officials and others that Moscow interferes in any foreign elections, told Reuters on Thursday allegations of Russian meddling in Mexico were wide of the mark.

“This is incorrect, and importantly, unfounded,” Peskov said of McMaster’s allegations.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.