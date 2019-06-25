Mexico president says looking at information about ISIS members

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that his security cabinet was responding to information that three ISIS members could enter Mexico.

Lopez Obrador was responding to a reporter who asked about information from U.S. authorities that three ISIS members could enter Mexico. On Monday, Mexico’s security minister said these people would be detained if they tried to come into Mexican territory.