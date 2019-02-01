Mexico does not renew safeguard for steel imports

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government decided not to renew a 15 percent safeguard for steel imports from countries with which it does not have trade agreements.

The safeguard was established in 2015 to protect the Mexican steel industry from increasing imports from Asia, particularly from China. Since then, the measure had been renewed every six months and on Thursday the deadline to update it again expired.

Officials from the Economy Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.