MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Deputy Economy Minister Rogelio Garza said on Monday that the government was very confident that it would soon reach a deal with the United States and Canada over steel tariffs.

FILE PHOTO: Flags of the U.S., Canada and Mexico fly next to each other in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on steel imports in June, citing national security reasons. Canada followed with tariffs on a range of steel products earlier this month.