MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will consider all possible actions in response to Canadian steel tariffs, including the possibility of going to the World Trade Organization, Deputy Economy Minister Juan Carlos Baker said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Flags of the U.S., Canada and Mexico fly next to each other in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Mexico’s government has rejected Canada’s move to impose new quotas and tariffs on imports of seven categories of steel from many countries, including Mexico.