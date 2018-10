(Reuters) - Hurricane Willa, churning off central Mexico’s Pacific coast, strengthened on Sunday night to a dangerous Category 4 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Willa was about 230 miles (370 km) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes in Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph). It is expect to make landfall between San Blas and Mazatlan on Tuesday, the NHC said.