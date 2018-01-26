FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 2:52 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Mexico's Grupo Televisa finds weaknesses in financial controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s largest broadcaster Grupo Televisa said on Friday it had reported to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) material weaknesses in internal financial controls, though it said there was no evidence it needed to adjust financial statements.

    The company (TLVACPO.MX) said that it had consulted auditors over financial information dating to 31st December 2016.

    Televisa said that it has no evidence the deficiencies led to incorrect or imprecise figures in its results, but that it would update its 2016 20-F filing.

    Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

