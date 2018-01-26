Mexico's Grupo Televisa finds weaknesses in financial controls, shares sink

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa said on Friday it had reported weaknesses in its financial controls to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent in early trading.

The company (TLVACPO.MX) said the problems were related to the design of IT controls over users’ access to systems and controls over accounting in its cable and content divisions.

It had consulted auditors PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) over financial information dating to Dec. 31, 2016.

There was no evidence the deficiencies led to incorrect or imprecise figures in its results but the company will update the audit report in its 2016 20-F filing, Televisa said.

Televisa’s shares later recovered slightly and were down 6.7 percent as of 9:20 a.m. local time.

Like its U.S. peers, the company has been under pressure from weaker advertising sales as younger viewers choose online streaming over cable television.

Televisa’s long-time Chief Executive Emilio Azcarraga stepped down in January, leaving Bernardo Gomez and Alfonso de Angoitia as co-Chief Executives. Azcarraga remained chairman of the board.