Mexico's Televisa posts big jump in fourth-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa, the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language content, reported a 2.5 billion peso ($132.7 million) fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, up sharply from the year-ago period, helped by strong cable sales.

The company’s financial income for the quarter rose by over a billion pesos to reach 1.7 billion pesos, according to a statement filed with the Mexican stock exchange.

The company’s financial expenses during the same three months fell by some 900 million pesos compared to the year-ago period.

Televisa did not elaborate on what caused the large swings. Financial income and expenses often relate to currency exchange rates or debt.

Overall sales during the quarter rose nearly 5% to reach about 28 billion pesos, with revenue from the broadcaster’s cable unit showing the most robust growth, almost 16% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018.

That company said that was because of its pricing strategy, broadband and voice service additions, as well as the partial acquisition of Axtel’s residential business.

During the quarter, Televisa’s advertising sales were mostly flat, up by just 0.3%.

During the year-ago October-December period, Televisa posted a net profit of 56.6 million pesos as its results were hampered by weak advertising revenue.