August 12, 2020 / 2:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Foreign visitors to Mexico plunge 41% in first half of 2020

FILE PHOTO: U.S. tourists relax at a beach after local authorities imposed strict sanitary measures to gradually reopen despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Cancun, Mexico, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico received at least 13 million foreign visitors during the first six months of 2020, a drop of 41.2% from the same period last year, Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco said late Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the tourism industry.

Torruco said in a statement that the decline in tourists had led to a 51.5% decrease in foreign exchange revenues to $5.786 billion during the January-June period.

Tourism accounts for about 9% of Mexican gross domestic product, but tourists stayed away from foreign countries during the pandemic-triggered lockdown.

Reporting by Noe Torres, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

