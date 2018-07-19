Mexico says Canada's top diplomat to meet Lopez Obrador, discuss trade

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and discuss NAFTA trade talks during a visit to the country on July 25, the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during the international Ukraine Reform Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 27, 2018. Martin Sylvest Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Freeland will also meet with outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto as well as Mexico’s economy and foreign ministers, the statement added.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will seek to reach a bilateral trade deal with Mexico, and then do a separate one with Canada later, sowing fresh doubts about the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mexican trade officials are set to travel to Washington for bilateral talks on July 26.