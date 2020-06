FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference in Veracruz, Mexico June 15, 2020. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he had a half hour phone call with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the two heads of state spoke about the bilateral economic relationship and the USMCA trade deal.