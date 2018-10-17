FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 7:49 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Mexico hopeful steel industry can avoid Canada tariffs: minister

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Wednesday expressed hope his country’s steel industry could be excluded from Canadian steel tariffs, saying that “the possibility of us achieving this is not slight.”

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks about NAFTA negotiations during a meeting with senators at the Senate building in Mexico City, Mexico September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Speaking in Mexico City, Guajardo said he had talked with Canadian officials, and that if a deal could be reached with Ottawa to exempt Mexican steel producers from the tariffs, the duties collected “would be returned to the industry.”

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dave Graham

