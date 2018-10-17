Mexico hopeful steel industry can avoid Canada tariffs: minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Wednesday expressed hope his country’s steel industry could be excluded from Canadian steel tariffs, saying that “the possibility of us achieving this is not slight.”

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks about NAFTA negotiations during a meeting with senators at the Senate building in Mexico City, Mexico September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Speaking in Mexico City, Guajardo said he had talked with Canadian officials, and that if a deal could be reached with Ottawa to exempt Mexican steel producers from the tariffs, the duties collected “would be returned to the industry.”