Mexico and Brazil agree on free trade for light vehicles

FILE PHOTO: New Ford vehicles are seen at a parking lot of the Ford factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Tuesday it had agreed to free auto trade with Brazil on light vehicles, subject to a 40 percent regional content requirement, paving the way for more liberal commerce between Latin America’s two biggest economies.

The agreement comes into effect from Tuesday, and the content requirement would be subject to current formulas for calculation, the economy ministry said in a statement. The statement did not provide details on the formula.

Mexico has been seeking to diversify trading partners since U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a possible death for the NAFTA agreement that has underpinned Mexico’s economy for a quarter-century.

In addition to the Brazil agreement, Mexico has renewed auto trade quotas with Argentina for the next three years, after which there would be free trade, the ministry said.