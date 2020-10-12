Mexico's main stock exchange opens after temporary trading suspension

FILE PHOTO: The building of Mexico's stock exchange is pictured after Latin American stocks tanked amid continued concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s main stock exchange re-opened on Monday, after suspending operations before midday on Friday due to what it said was as an outage in the system used to process trading orders.

The Bolsa Mexicana de Valores’ benchmark S&P/BMV IPC index was at 38,354 points shortly after opening, down 0.35% from Friday’s early close.