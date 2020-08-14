BlackRock consortium sole bidder for section of Mexico's Mayan Train

FILE PHOTO: People are seen in front of a showroom that hosts BlackRock in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A consortium that includes U.S. investment group BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) was the sole bidder for a section of one of the Mexican president’s flagship infrastructure projects, the so-called “Mayan Train,” the tourism authority said on Thursday evening.

The 1,470-km (910-mile) project is designed to link tourist hot spots and spur development on the Yucatan Peninsula. The cost of the project is estimated at about $7 billion.

Mexico’s National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur) said in a statement that the Greenfield SPV VIII proposal, a consortium with BlackRock Mexico Infraestructura II and other companies, was the only bidder for the 121-km (75-mile) “section 5” that runs from Cancun to Tulum in Quintana Roo state.

Fonatur will announce the winner of the contract on Aug. 31.