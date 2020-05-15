Consortium of firms wins bid to build third phase of Mexico's 'Mayan Train'

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A consortium of three construction and engineering companies won a bid to build a key part of the government’s $8 billion “Mayan Train” project planned for southern Mexico, officials said on Thursday.

Construcciones Urales S.A. de C.V., Gami Ingenieria e Instalaciones S.A. de C.V. and Azvi S.A.U. presented a 10.19 billion pesos ($424.71 million) bid to construct the third segment of the train, according to the National Fund for Tourism Promotion, or Fonatur.