Mexican transport company Traxion files for IPO
August 11, 2017 / 10:40 PM / in a day

Mexican transport company Traxion files for IPO

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican transport and logistics company Traxion has filed for an initial public offering on the Mexican stock market, according to documents published by the bourse on Friday.

The company, which focuses on trucking and school transport, did not say how many shares it would put up for sale or how much money it hoped to raise in the offering.

The company said it would use proceeds from the IPO to fund future growth, or to pay debt. Traxion said it might also seek acquisitions but had none in mind at present.

On Thursday, Mexican energy investment firm Vista Oil & Gas said it had completed a $650 million initial public offering, becoming the country's first publicly traded oil firm, four years after a landmark energy reform ended the decades-long monopoly enjoyed by state-run Pemex.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Noe Torres; Editing by Leslie Adler

