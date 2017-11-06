FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber adds six cities to Mexico coverage, bringing total to 45
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
Commentary
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 6, 2017 / 9:21 PM / in an hour

Uber adds six cities to Mexico coverage, bringing total to 45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it was increasing its presence in Mexico to include six more cities in the country’s northwest, bringing its coverage to 45 cities overall.

From Monday, Uber was adding La Paz, capital of the state of Baja California Sur, as well as Guasave in Sinaloa state and the cities of Nogales, Guaymas, San Luis Colorado and Navojoa in the state of Sonora, the company said in a statement.

Uber has expanded rapidly in Latin America’s second biggest economy, although last month, the Congress of the central state of Puebla voted to implement stricter rules for ride-hailing services following two recent murders.

Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.