FILE PHOTO: Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he did not think a July 1 meeting he had proposed to hold with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington will be possible to arrange, but added he did not totally rule it out.