Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens to the national anthem as he arrives to address the nation on his second anniversary as president of Mexico, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hailed the agenda set out by his new U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, offering support for his plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, lift the economy and to enact migration reform.

“We agree with the agenda they presented, with what President Biden is proposing,” Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.

Biden issued half a dozen executive orders after his inauguration on Wednesday to reverse hardline immigration policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.

Biden also sent a bill to Congress which could open a path to citizenship for immigrants living in the United States, which Lopez Obrador described as “very good”.